Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and some of his cabinet members when he addressed a press conference from State House, Nairobi on June 6, 2020. /PSCU.

Corona Virus

Schools to re-open for third term from September 1

MARGARET NJUGUNAH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 6 – Schools in Kenya will re-open at the beginning of September after closing for five months due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he expects progressive normalcy to resume in the education sector by September 1 and has directed the Education Ministry to consult with the Health experts so as to come up with a new calendar by mid-August.

“Following stakeholder’s consultations in the education sector – the Ministry of Education jointly with the Ministry of Health will issue and publicize guidelines on a gradual and progressive return to normalcy in the education sector by the Third Term, from 1st September 2020,” the president said in an address from State House. 

I have applied my mind to the different scenarios presented by our experts.  And I have reconciled myself to the fact that to ‘open’ or not to ‘open’ is not a dilemma between a right and a wrong.  It is a dilemma between two rights,” he added.

The president’s instructions come a day after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the Ministry would not rush to re-open schools at a time when the coronavirus is still out of control.

“The pandemic is still spiking. Nobody has re-opened schools when the disease is still spiking. South Korea and Israel did everything right, re-opened schools and were forced to close when the disease started killing students,” Magoha said.

In March, the government closed all schools in a bid to avert the unrestrained spread of COVID-19.

Kenya has so far reported 126 more cases of the coronavirus, to bring the national tally to 2,600, including 83 fatalities.  

