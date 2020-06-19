Connect with us

The UN Security Council room seen in 2017/FILE/AFP

Africa

Regional peace, security top on Kenya’s UN Security Council agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The fight against terrorism and radicalization as well as regional peace and stability will shape Kenya’s agenda at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the country’s victory on Thursday over Djibouti which was eyeing the two-year non-permanent slot.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba told Capital FM News, being one of the countries in the region that has experienced myriad terror attacks, Kenya will champion the anti-terrorism agenda at the global security council for the benefit of all countries in the region.

“This is a region that has had its fair share of terrorism and other conflicts therefore Kenya will have a very good opportunity to bring its very well-defined credentials as a peace maker. We have been a peace maker in  Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Somali,” he said.

“This really means we go to the Security Council with a real pedigree as a country that can mend the broken, heal the injured and can mobilize unity and shared prosperity of the region.”

Having won the non-permanent seat for 2021-22, Namwamba said Kenya has a great opportunity to present all the other security challenges to the UNSC.

Namwamba assured other African countries that their quest for peace in the continent will be well represented.

“We will be rallying global and regional consensus around this issue and we will push the world to target and confront terrorism and counter terrorism in Africa and you can be  assured that we will be united in fronting Africa’s security aspirations to the UNSC,” Namwamba said.

Kenya has suffered major terror attacks among them the 2015 Garrisa University terror attack where 147 students died, the 2013 Westgate Mall terror attack that left 71 people dead and approximately 200 others wounded in the mass shooting, and the 2019 Riverside attack that killed 21 people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya won the UNSC non-permanent seat on Thursday night, after beating Djibouti having garnered 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 in the second round of voting at the UN headquarters in New York city.

Djibouti and Kenya both highlighted their roles in seeking peace on the Horn of Africa, as well as their contributions to UN peacekeeping options.

Kenya was the African Union endorsed candidate for the region.

Kenya won largely due to its support for refugees from Somalia and South Sudan, as well as to its support to the two countries’ fragile governments.

During an initial vote Wednesday, Kenya failed to secure the required two-thirds majority after garnering 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78, prompting a repeat poll Thursday.

