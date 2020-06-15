Raila COVID-19 negative after KEMRI test

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga has tested negative for coronavirus.

Odinga displayed his COVID-19 free certificate at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) where he was tested Sunday.

Raila (centre) displays his COVID at KEMRI headquarters in Nairobi.

When he took the test on Sunday, he pleaded with Kenyans to follow suit.

“I took the COVID–19 test at KEMRI in Mbagathi earlier today (Sunday). I took the opportunity to appeal to all Kenyans to go for testing,” Odinga said, and stressed that “A COVID-19 certificate is becoming an important document as we continue battling the pandemic.”

Odinga was tested for COVID-19 at KEMRI on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health has embarked on what it calls a targetted mass testing in various parts of the country, including Nairobi and Mombasa where high infection rates were recorded.

By June 14, Kenya had recorded 3,594 positive cases and 103 deaths.