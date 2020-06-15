Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila (centre) displays his COVID at KEMRI headquarters in Nairobi.

Corona Virus

Raila COVID-19 negative after KEMRI test

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga has tested negative for coronavirus.

Odinga displayed his COVID-19 free certificate at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) where he was tested Sunday.

Raila (centre) displays his COVID at KEMRI headquarters in Nairobi.

When he took the test on Sunday, he pleaded with Kenyans to follow suit.

“I took the COVID19 test at KEMRI in Mbagathi earlier today (Sunday). I took the opportunity to appeal to all Kenyans to go for testing,” Odinga said, and stressed that “A COVID-19 certificate is becoming an important document as we continue battling the pandemic.”

Odinga was tested for COVID-19 at KEMRI on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health has embarked on what it calls a targetted mass testing in various parts of the country, including Nairobi and Mombasa where high infection rates were recorded.

By June 14, Kenya had recorded 3,594 positive cases and 103 deaths.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Governor Kimemia confident of 500-beds for COVID-19 isolation in Nyandarua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 15 – Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia says the county is in the process of attaining a 500 for COVID-19 isolation beds...

18 mins ago

World

Beijing locks areas down as new virus outbreak gathers pace

Beijing, China, Jun 15 – China’s capital city raced Monday to control a fresh coronavirus outbreak, with 79 cases linked to a single wholesale...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen after five-month virus closure

Hong Kong, China, Jun 15 – Hong Kong’s Disneyland will reopen its doors on Thursday following nearly five months of closure, the park said...

3 hours ago

County News

EU’s haphazard route to post-lockdown border reopenings

Vienna, Austria, Jun 15 – As European countries emerge from their coronavirus lockdowns and lift travel restrictions to revive their tourist industries, the EU...

3 hours ago

World

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension, debate

Washington, United States, Jun 14 – The fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer in Atlanta has poured more fuel...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen

Beijing, China, Jun 15 – China reported dozens of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Monday as a growing cluster of...

3 hours ago

business

Facebook rejects call to share revenue with Australian media

Sydney, Australia, Jun 15 – Facebook on Monday rejected calls from the Australian government and news companies that it share advertising revenue with the...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

You’ll face the law if you steal PPE’s, Kagwe warns officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned public officials against stealing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), following an incident at...

4 hours ago