PSC to interview 10 candidates for Registrar of Political Parties post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) kicked off interviews Monday for candidates shortlisted for the position of the Registrar of Political Parties.

PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo said after the interview, only three names of the best candidates will be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for nomination.

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu is among the 10 candidates facing the panel.

“We have five male and five female candidates. Also starting this Tuesday to Thursday, we shall interview a total of 37 candidates who were shortlisted for the three available positions of the assistant registrar of political parties. The candidates are drawn from all counties,” Kirogo said.

He assured the public that due diligence was followed, and will continue to be followed until the post is occupied with the most suitable candidate who will serve the best interest of the public

“There is a lot of public interest in this matter and therefore, I assure all of you that the due process has been followed and will be followed during the whole exercise so that we can give Kenyans the best political party registrar who will serve their best interest together with the three deputies,” Kirogo assured.

The post attracted 88 applicants.

Nderitu has been holding the post in an acting capacity since August 15, 2018 after Lucy Ndungu’s term expired.

She will compete for the post with Kennedy Mosoti, Murshid Abdalla, Nancy Dalla, Mary Kigen, Edwin Ngetich, Henry Mwenda Rithaa, Edith King’ori, Lukas Mwanza and Sheila yieke.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is a state office established under Article 260 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Political Parties Act, 2011.

The mandate of the office, among others, is to regulate the formation, registration, and funding of political parties in accordance with the Constitution and rule of law.

The Act is the primary legal reference for the management of political parties in accordance with Articles 91 and 92 of the Constitution, which envisages well-governed political parties that respect internal democracy and their constitutional status in the Kenyan political system.