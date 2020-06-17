President Magufuli seeks re-election on ruling CCM party ticket

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Tanzania President John Magufuli Wednesday filed an application for the ruling CCM party ticket in his bid for re-election in the forthcoming October 25 presidential poll.

Magufuli picked nomination forms at the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) headquarters in Dodoma, the country’s capital, days after the eleventh parliament was dissolved paving the way for the General Election.

“President Magufuli has thanked CCM for giving him the form and has asked members of CCM to pray for him in this journey of seeking to fly CCM’s flag in the fight for presidential seat,” a statement issued by Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msigwa, noted.

President Magufuli asked CCM members to remain united during the election period while exercising calmness, peace and solidarity.

“After being handed over the forms, the President has embarked on a journey of finding sponsors where he has gone to the CCM Regional Office in Dodoma and handed 25 sponsor forms to Regional Secretary Jamila Yusuph,” the statement indicated.

Members seeking nomination for the presidency would be required to get 250 sponsors in 12 regions including two from Zanzibar, Tanzania’s semi-autonomous region.

While dissolving the Parliament on Tuesday, President Magufuli assured of a free and fair elections in there country where opposition figures have decried frustration by the ruling CCM party.

“I want to assure everyone that the elections will be free and fair, for all political parties,” Magufuli, who is also the CCM Chairperson said.