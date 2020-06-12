Connect with us

President Kenyatta pictured here in Bujumbura in the company of Eugene Wamalwa, Charity Ngilu, Musikari Kombo, Najib Balala and Kiema Kilonzo during a coutersy call on President Pierre Nkurunziza/FILE/Uhuru Kenyatta

Africa

President Kenyatta proclaims national mourning in honour of Burundi’s Nkurunziza

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the national and East African Community (EAC) flag be flown at half-mast in honour of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who passed away in Tuesday.

The flags will be flown at half-mast at, “all Public Buildings and Public Grounds and wherever else throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya and at all of Kenya’s Diplomatic Missions abroad; from dawn on Saturday, June, 13 until sunset on the day of his interment.”

President Kenyatta said the move is in recognition of Nkurunziza’s enormous contributions to advancing integration and prosperity of the EAC and in solidarity with our people of Burundi, the wider region and the whole of Africa who are in deep mourning at the loss of a Great Son of Africa.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, President said Nkurunziza was  an outstanding regional leader who served his country with distinction as Head of State and Government, and worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region.

The Burundi government announced on Tuesday that President P Nkurunziza had died aged 55 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

