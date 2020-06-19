Connect with us

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General/FILE/OAG

business

President Kenyatta nominates OAG Audit Director Nancy Gathungu as Auditor General

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday nominated Janet Kabui Gathungu for the position of Auditor General.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Friday, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Gathungu was among three candidates presented to the President for nomination by the Recruitment Panel for the Selection of the Auditor General.

The Head of State has already forwarded her name to the National Assembly for vetting.

If approved by the National Assembly, Gathungu will serve for an 8-year nonrenewable term.

Her nomination comes a month after the Public Service Commission (PSC) published 10 names of candidates shortlisted for the position of Auditor General.

The post has been vacant since August 2019 following Edward Ouko’s exit.

Those who were shortlisted in the special Gazette Notice issued on May 15 included Gathungu,  Leonard Lari, Edwin Kipkoech, Benson Ochieng, Silvester Ngei and Elizabeth Wangui.

Others are Idris Abdi, Meshack Obiero, Paul Wangila and Denis Theuri.

The post had attracted 64 applicants. 

Prior to her nomination, Gathungu worked as the Director of Audit in the Office of the Auditor General.

The selection process for the Auditor General was advertised afresh after seventeen shortlisted candidates failed to reach the threshold for the final shortlist for appointment in December 2019.

Public Service Commission Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said the position was re-advertised to ensure a competitive process.

“Consultations were made and the position as of now is that the position will be re-advertised so that more Kenyans can offer themselves for appointment as the next Auditor General. That being the case the steps as provided for by the law will apply,” he said.

