June 19| President Uhuru Kenyatta during a webinar hosted by the Atlantic Council themed "strengthening US-Africa ties through trade" at State House, Nairobi/PSCU

Africa

President Kenyatta congratulates Malawi’s new leader Lazarus Chakwera

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other African leaders in congratulating Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera was sworn in on Sunday, June 28, alongside his deputy Saulos Chilima, at the BICC square in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Capital City, a day after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared they had won a presidential election re-run conducted on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta said Chakwera’s win is an expression that the Malawi people have confidence “in his able leadership.”

He pledged to foster strong bilateral partnership with the Malawi, saying the two countries share warm historical ties.

“Kenya and Malawi enjoy warm and historical ties dating back to pre-independence times, it is this strong bond of friendship and a shared vision for progress that should form the bedrock of the renewed Kenya-Malawi relations during your tenure in office,” stated President Kenyatta.

Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga also send his congratulatory message, also hailing the outgoing President Peter Mutharika for creating a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.

Chakwera who vied on a Malawi Congress Party ticket defeated the incumbent Peter Mutharika after garnering 58.57 per cent of the vote, following a re-run in the presidential vote after Malawi’s constitutional court annulled the incumbent’s win in February citing vote tampering.

