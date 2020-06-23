Police officer charged in Kenya over murder of 13-year-old boy during COVID-19 curfew

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – A police officer was charged in Kenya Tuesday with the murder of a 13-year-old boy, who was shot dead as police implemented a curfew in a Nairobi slum.

The boy, named in court documents as Yassin Moyo, was playing at their balcony in Huruma estate on March 30, when he was shot dead by officers implementing a night curfew.

An investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), singled Patrick Ndiema, as the officer who pulled the trigger on the fateful day.

He was subsequently arrested and arraigned before Justice Luka Kimaru at the Milimani Law Courts. He denied the charge.

He was represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, who had told the court last week that the accused was unable to attend court because he required to seek a COVID-19 test at Mbagathi hospital.

After denying the charge, the Judge ordered him to be remanded at Capital Hill Police station until Wednesday, when his bail application will be heard.