NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – New fuel prices for that will run up to mid July are out.

In the review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Super Petrol has gone up by Sh5.77 per litre as Diesel and Kerosene decreased by Sh3.80 and Sh17.31 respectively. The new retail prices were issued Sunday.

Below is the schedule of the new prices as recommended by EPRA from June 15, to July 15, 2020:

Developing story…..