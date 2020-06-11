Parliament secures Sh37.3bn funding to execute oversight mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Parliament has been allocated a proposed Sh37.3 billion in the financial year 2020/2021 to aid it in performing its oversight and legislative role.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while reading the 2020/21 budget said his ministry faced tough decisions in allocating monies in different sectors with the aim of moving the country forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Judiciary’s funding was set at Sh18.1 billion with the Auditor General’s office set to secure a Sh5.2 billion funding to support oversight on the expenditure of financial resources.

Attributing the tight budget projections to the coronavirus pandemic, locust invasions and floods, Yatani noted that the government stands to lose Sh172 billion.

He however, exuded confidence that the debt level in the country is sustainable and clarified that the government is now shifting towards concessional borrowing to ease the debt burden.