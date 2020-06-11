Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani departs the National Treasury on June 11, 2020 for the 2020/21 budget statement presentation/CFM/ Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

Parliament secures Sh37.3bn funding to execute oversight mandate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Parliament has been allocated a proposed Sh37.3 billion in the financial year 2020/2021 to aid it in performing its oversight and legislative role.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while reading the 2020/21 budget said his ministry faced tough decisions in allocating monies in different sectors with the aim of moving the country forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Judiciary’s funding was set at Sh18.1 billion with the Auditor General’s office set to secure a Sh5.2 billion funding to support oversight on the expenditure of financial resources.

Attributing the tight budget projections to the coronavirus pandemic, locust invasions and floods, Yatani noted that the government stands to lose Sh172 billion.

He however, exuded confidence that the debt level in the country is sustainable and clarified that the government is now shifting towards concessional borrowing to ease the debt burden.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

business

Yatani projects Sh841bn budget shortfall amid COVID-19 tax incentives

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has projected a Sh840. 6 billion (7.5 percent of GDP) fiscal deficit for the year...

48 mins ago

Featured

Govt waives KCPE and KCSE exam charges

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11 – The government has waived fees charged to candidates for national examinations in primary and secondary schools. In his budget...

2 hours ago

County News

NMS allocated Sh26.4bn budget, including Sh15.9bn diverted from City Hall’s share

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has been allocated Sh26.4 billion for the implementation of the four key functions transferred to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Security agencies to get Sh168bn in new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya June 11 – Security agencies have been allocated Sh168 billion in the new budget. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani said the money...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 121 new COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11- A four-month-old baby and a patient aged 86 are among 121 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the country...

3 hours ago

business

Yatani delivers inaugural budget speech anchored on post-virus recovery plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani Thursday highlighted economic recovery as the government’s priority under the 2020/2021 budget. Yatani who...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Rights activist seeks CJ Maraga’s removal over misconduct

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 11 – An activist has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga over gross misconduct....

4 hours ago

Africa

Burundi cabinet meets on way forward after president’s death

Bujumbura, Burundi, Jun 11 – Burundi convened an extraordinary cabinet meeting Thursday to discuss a way forward after the sudden death of long-serving ruler...

6 hours ago