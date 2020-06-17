Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The newly released data comes at a time Kenya has been listed among countries with the highest teen pregnancy rates with 82 births per 1,000 births/FILE

Corona Virus

Over 4,000 school-going teens impregnated in Machakos during COVID-19

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 17 – A sudden surge in reported teen pregnancies within Machakos County is threatening to cut short the pursuit for education by vulnerable girls with latest statistics now showing 4,000 school-going children had been impregnated since mid-March.

The data released during Tuesday’s commemoration of the Day of the African Child showed a parallel in the number of newly reported teen pregnancies with coronavirus-related restrictions top among them the closure of schools to avert a catastrophic spread of the virus that has since spread to over thirty counties.

Machakos Children’s Officer Salome Muthama, who the statistics was picked from cases recorded in all county hospitals, told Capital FM News the number could be higher.

“During this coronavirus pandemic we do have 4000 impregnated girls. These are so many innocent girls,” she said.

Salome noted most of these cases are as a result of defilement by close family members.

Machakos Children’s Officer Salome Muthama/CFM/FILE

Masinga sub-county leads with the number of documented cases at 705, followed by Athi River at 568.

She adds that about 200 of these girls are aged 14 years and below.

“How can a 12 year old girl become a mother?” she posed.

“All the people who have impregnated these children needs be arraigned but it is becoming a challenge. We need special court sittings to address and deal with these cases,” Salome appealed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Machakos Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Ondieki who had attended the function revealed the biggest impediment in prosecuting the cases was shortage of advocates handling the matters.

“Cases that involve children demand advocates but the problem now is to get them and as a magistrate I am not allowed to go get them,” said Ondieki.

The newly released data comes at a time Kenya has been listed among countries with the highest teen pregnancy rates with 82 births per 1,000 births.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Trump signs order pushing to reduce US police violence

Washington, United States, Jun 16 – US President Donald Trump issued an order to improve policing Tuesday, calling for a ban on dangerous choke...

44 mins ago

Kenya

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Beijing, China, Jun 17 – Beijing’s airports cancelled more than 1,200 flights and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again on Wednesday as...

59 mins ago

Corona Virus

Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WWI

Washington, United States, Jun 17 – With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya among 7 nations vying for five UN Security Council seats

United Nations, United States, Jun 17 – The UN General Assembly on Wednesday will elect five new members of the Security Council for 2021...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Kenya’s open door policy offers economic opportunities for refugees and their hosts

This year, the world marks World Refugee Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the World Health Organisation, WHO, declared COVID-19 a...

1 hour ago

World

Beijing imposes partial travel ban, closes schools over virus outbreak

Beijing, China, Jun 16 – Beijing on Tuesday urged its residents to not leave the city and closed schools again as authorities scramble to...

12 hours ago

World

Steroid first drug shown to save lives of severest COVID-19 cases

London, United Kingdom, Jun 16 – The steroid dexamethasone was shown Tuesday to be the first drug to significantly reduce the risk of death...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Waiguru’s fate to be decided by 11-member team of the Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – The impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru will now be determined by a team of 11 Senators and not...

14 hours ago