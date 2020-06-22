Connect with us

Capital News
The Thermocycler PCR manual machine analyses samples within 90 minutes/KNH

Kenya

Nuclear agency donates rapid results COVID-19 test kit to KNH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency on Monday donated a testing kit with the capability of analyzing samples submitted for coronavirus screening within an hour and a half.

The Product Quantity and Routing (PQR) analyzer to be stationed at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) will support ongoing efforts to upscale COVID-19 screening.

“It goes through a lot of certification, and as you are aware, as we develop nuclear power plant there are other application of nuclear aspects for the health sector for cancer treatment that uses technology. So we are here today to donate this machine that will help the Ministry in testing and detecting the virus and finally release the results faster,” Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said when he handed over the kit.

 While receiving the donation, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the machines will come in handy as they not only test for COVID-19 but also HIV among infants.

“It is a machine that we will use basically for any testing when it comes to RNA and DNA testing. Indeed it is a worthwhile resource that we appreciate. The fight continues so I urge all of you to continue adhering to all containment measures and aim to flatten this curve,” Mwangangi said.

On Sunday, Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases, the largest number of infections on a single day since March.

This pushed the number of registered infections in the country to 4,738 since March when the first case was confirmed.

“The more we test, the more cases we get,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary.

He said the new cases were confirmed from 3,651 samples tested since Saturday.

The new infections included a 90-year-old and a 7-month infant.

“By now, it is evident, like any other disease, the coronavirus will be with us for a long time and it will in all probabilities eventually stretch our medical system just as it has globally, even in the wealthiest of nations,” he said.

