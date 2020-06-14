NTSA resumes motor vehicle inspection services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the resumption of motor vehicle inspection services, countrywide.

The services had been suspended indefinitely in March when COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

By June 13, 3,457 people had been infected and 100 others killed by the virus.

“The authority has put in place measures to ensure social distancing, emphasized on hygiene practices and provided necessary personal protective equipment to those involved in the inspection process,” the authority’s Director-General George Njao said in a statement.

He assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure those involved in the inspection process comply with the coronavirus, including strict social distancing regulations at the centers of inspection.

During the process, he said, all motor vehicles will undergo cleaning before accessing the centers.

Already, Njao said, phase one of the inspection process has been undertaken with a number of taxis, pickup trucks and vans.

Phase two of the inspection process that targets Public Service Vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles is already underway.

“In order to support our customers and prevent further inconvenience, the Authority informs the public that the bookings that were set to expire on May 30, 2020, have been adjusted to expire on July 31, 2020,” he said.

Motor vehicle owners who are yet to book for inspection have been urged to do so through their respective Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) accounts.

The Authority however, asked members of the public to continue applying for their smart Driving Licences noting the services are still available in their online platform.

“Verification and approval of online service applications shall not be affected. We urge our customers to verify the status of their applications within the individual TIMS accounts,” he said.