NMS DG Mohamed Badi pledges to decentralize development in wards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General, Major General Mohammed Badi, has assured Nairobi residents equitable development and service delivery during his tenure.

The NMS boss spoke when he paid a courtesy call to the Nairobi County Assembly, the first such visit since he was appointed, in a bid to forge a better working relationship with the ward representatives.

He told the MCAs that his priority is to upgrade the informal areas which have been for long been neglected in matters development especially infrastructure.

“I will first start with that mwananchi who is suffering by bringing change in all informal settlements in Nairobi to make sure life changes there so that they can feel like the rest of the residents,” said Badi.

Badi asked the Members of the County Assembly to share a list of priority projects in their wards, adding that no ward will be neglected.

“I will ensure there is a change in every ward and I will deliver what you request so long as it’s within the budget,” he said.

The leadership of the Assembly led by Speaker Beatrice Elachi assured Badi of the legislative body’s support in passing the NMS budget as well as enacting laws necessary for the metropolitan authority to carry out its mandate.

Elachi however asked Badi to also support the Assembly especially in enhancing security, citing many incidences of chaos and goons invading the Assembly precincts.

“I want to assure that this Assembly will support you and the President whose agenda is to transform this City,” said Elachi.

“Nairobi residents have seen what you have done in a period of three months and we assure you of our support,” Assembly’s Minority Whip Peter Imwatok added.

Since his appointment in March 18, Maj. Gen. Badi has shunned publicity choosing to implement NMS projects silently and inspecting them during the night.

Several roads within Nairobi’s Central Business District have undergone facelifts with some parking spaces along Kenyatta Avenue having been converted to pedestrian walkways.

The DG has also initiated slum upgrading projects in slums such as Mukuru Kwa Njenga where dilapidated roads have been given a facelift.

Boreholes have also been drilled, and water storage tanks installed in various wards where water rationing has been a challenge.

As the NMS nears the 100 days milestone in office on June 28, Badi said he was certain of attaining a rapid-results target set by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President tasked the team with handling uncollected garbage that was suffocating the city, resolving water shortages and urban renewal.

The team has been allocated Sh26.4 billion so as to ensure they implement their projects without budget constraints.