Nakuru gang causes havoc as inter-estate rivalry escalates

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 20 – Tension is high in three low-income estates of Nakuru after one person was killed and another injured in a gang fight on Friday night.

The members of criminal group tagged ‘Confirm gang’ have been engaging in retaliatory fights with splinter groups emerging from three estates, Flamingo, Kwa Rhonda and Kivumbini, baying for each others’ blood.

Trouble started at 9:30 pm on Friday when some members of the disagreed leading to internal fighting.

Nakuru County Commandant, Stanley Kilonzi said gang members from Kwa Rhonda raided their colleagues in Flamingo.

“They stabbed one of their members to death while another one was seriously injured and is admitted at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital,” he said.

Kilonzi identified the slain man as Alphonse Ogae Ougo.

“The victim had so many stab wounds and he died on the spot, we moved his body to Nakuru County Mortuary,” he said.

The police boss added that the gangsters also torched two houses in the ensuing chaos.

Gung members engaged the police is a cat-and-mouse chase, ducking in the dark to evade arrest.

Members of the Confirm gang have been harassing locals in the area for months now, Joseph Omondi, a security expert at Mid Rift Human Rights Network saying efforts to contain the gang had been derailed since some parents in the three estates were shielding their children engaged in crime.

Omondi who has been running security projects in Nakuru Town West, Gilgil and Naivasha said community policing in the affected areas should be embraced to contain insecurity in the area.

Residents in the three estates are living in fear of retaliatory attacks.

A contingent of police officers have been deployed in a bid to avert revenge attacks.