Nairobi records 157 COVID-19 since Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- One hundred days since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to account for high infections.

Out of the 260 cases recorded in the country Sunday, the capital city had 157 followed by Mombasa which had 42 cases.

Of the new infections in Nairobi, Dagoretti North recorded 23, Embakasi South 21, Langata 22, Makadara 17, Embakasi East, Kibra and Kamukunji 11 cases each.

Embakasi West registered 10, Westlands 8, Kasarani and Embakasi North 5 each, Embakasi Central 3, Ruaraka, Dagoretti South and Mathare 3 cases each, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

In Mombasa, the 42 cases were recorded in Likoni, 10, Changamwe 9 and Kisauni 9 cases each Mvita, 8, Jomvu and Nyali 3 cases each.

On Sunday, Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day.

This pushed the number of infections in the country to 4,738 since March when the first case was confirmed in the country.

“The more we test, the more cases we get,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary, “we had 260 positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.”

He said the new cases were confirmed from 3, 651 samples tested since Saturday.

The new infections include a 90-year-old and a 7-month infant.

“By now, it is evident, like any other disease, the coronavirus will be with us for a long time and it will in all probabilities eventually stretch our medical system just as it has globally, even in the wealthiest of nations,” he said.

Out of the 260 new cases recorded Sunday, Kagwe said 6 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

21 COVID-19 patients were also discharged from various health facilities, raising the number of recoveries so far to 1,607.

Kagwe said the government has embarked on discharging asymptomatic patients from hospital for home-based care. So far, 600 have been discharged.

By June 21, 123 people had succumbed from the virus in the country.