Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Public Health officials have been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 in Kawangware and Eastleigh--the two identified hotspots in the capital Nairobi.

Capital Health

Nairobi records 157 COVID-19 since Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- One hundred days since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to account for high infections.

Out of the 260 cases recorded in the country Sunday, the capital city had 157 followed by Mombasa which had 42 cases.

Of the new infections in Nairobi, Dagoretti North recorded 23, Embakasi South 21, Langata 22, Makadara 17, Embakasi East, Kibra and Kamukunji 11 cases each.

Embakasi West registered 10, Westlands 8, Kasarani and Embakasi North 5 each, Embakasi Central 3, Ruaraka, Dagoretti South and Mathare 3 cases each, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

In Mombasa, the 42 cases were recorded in Likoni, 10, Changamwe 9 and Kisauni 9 cases each Mvita, 8, Jomvu and Nyali 3 cases each.

On Sunday, Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day.

This pushed the number of infections in the country to 4,738 since March when the first case was confirmed in the country.

“The more we test, the more cases we get,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary, “we had 260 positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the new cases were confirmed from 3, 651 samples tested since Saturday.

The new infections include a 90-year-old and a 7-month infant.

“By now, it is evident, like any other disease, the coronavirus will be with us for a long time and it will in all probabilities eventually stretch our medical system just as it has globally, even in the wealthiest of nations,” he said.

Out of the 260 new cases recorded Sunday, Kagwe said 6 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

21 COVID-19 patients were also discharged from various health facilities, raising the number of recoveries so far to 1,607.

Kagwe said the government has embarked on discharging asymptomatic patients from hospital for home-based care. So far, 600 have been discharged.

By June 21, 123 people had succumbed from the virus in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Bars operating during COVID-19 will lose licences: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that bars found operating during the COVID-19 restriction period will lose their licenses....

53 mins ago

World

Britain declares deadly stabbing spree ‘terrorism’

Reading, United Kingdom, Jun 21 – British police said Sunday they were treating a stabbing spree in which a lone assailant killed three people...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

21 more discharged in Kenya after recovering from COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – 21 COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged from various health facilities across the country, raising the number of recoveries...

2 hours ago

County News

I won’t join any coalition, Governor Mutua declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- With the ongoing political realignments in the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has cautioned against what he described as self-centered...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya discharges 600 COVID-19 patients for home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – At least 600 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kenya for home-based treatment and care. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 260 new cOVID-19 infections on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day. This pushed the...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kagwe rated the most credible official in virus containment campaign at 83 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been ranked the most reliable public official in the ongoing campaign to contain...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Truck drivers’ crisis in Busia must be managed better

How else can one describe lack of planning than through the situation of headless trucks destined for great lakes region that are lining up...

5 hours ago