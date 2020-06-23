Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi/FILE/PBU

Politics

Muturi disallows censure motion against CS Macharia, says allegations unsubstantiated

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has struck out a petition which was seeking to impeach Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, citing insufficient evidence.

Muturi in a ruling delivered on the floor of the House on Tuesday said Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali who sponsored the petition failed to comply with the provisions of the constitution and the House standing orders on the removal of a Cabinet Secretary.

Speaker Muturi in particular cited Article 152 (6) of the constitution and the standing orders 64(1A) and 66 which the former investigative journalist failed to meet.

“The notice of motion by the MP lacks any annexures or sworn testimonies or any other evidence thereto. In the circumstances, I am unable to confirm whether the allegations contained in the notice meet the thresholds or indeed whether there is any nexus between the allegations and the role of the Cabinet Secretary as required by the standing orders,” he ruled.

Speaker Muturi said the motion by Ali was tantamount to, “a wild goose chase” in which the lawmaker was inviting the House to investigate unsubstantiated claims.

“To admit a proposed motion that is not supported by any evidence would not only be a violation of the standing orders but would amount to enjoining this House on a wild-goose chase,” he said.

Ali had initially collected 90 signatures from his colleagues who wanted Macharia axed but some later withdrew their support for his motion.

Muturi revealed that twelve MPs had petitioned him to withdraw their signatures but reminded them that their application was invalid as it would contravene the provisions of the House standing order 66(4).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is expected that an MP acclimatizes himself or herself with the contents of a motion or a notice thereof before appending a signature,” he said.

Macharia was chiefly accused for giving the green light last month on the order he issued to use the SGR to transport cargo from Mombasa to Naivasha ICD, a move he decried sidelined transport stakeholders in the implementation of the directive.

He accused him of lying under oath when he appeared before Parliamentary Committees and assured lawmakers that directives on transport cargo had been suspended, yet it was not the case.

He also accused CS Macharia of overseeing stalled government projects worth Sh100 billion and being part of the Afya House scandal that saw taxpayers lose Sh5.2 billion in 2016 when he was the CS Health.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Waiguru fights off impeachment charges, says MCAs out to embarrass her

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has told the Senate that her impeachment by County Assembly members is baseless and was...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Wiper Party sends show-cause letter to Muthama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23- The Wiper Party has written to former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama to explain why he should not face disciplinary action...

2 hours ago

World

UN retains $6.5 bln peacekeeping budget

United Nations, United States, Jun 23 – The UN budget for peacekeeping operations will remain at $6.5 billion under an agreement reached overnight among...

3 hours ago

Kenya

‘He was a good man!’ MPs heap praises on Duale following ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – Members of the National Assembly have heaped praises on the former Leader of Majority Aden Duale describing his leadership...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID cases in Kenya inching 5,000

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Coronavirus cases in Kenya are inching the 5,000 mark. On Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said...

5 hours ago

World

Malawi votes in closely watched presidential re-run

Lilongwe, Malawi, Jun 23 – Malawian voters defied the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday to return to the polls for the second time in just...

7 hours ago

World

$4 trillion fund holders tell Brazil to halt deforestation

Paris, France, Jun 23 – Investment funds managing close to $4 trillion in assets called on Brazil Tuesday to halt deforestation of the Amazon...

8 hours ago

Kenya

NMS DG Badi reconstitutes Nairobi Water Board, names Major Andrew Ikenye Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23-The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi has reconstituted the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Board. In a Gazette Notice...

9 hours ago