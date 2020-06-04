Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L - R: Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), and George Magoha (Education) engage clerics at CITAM Nairobi on May 21/FILE/ Ministry of Interior

Capital Health

Multisectoral committee drafts protocols on resumption of congregational worship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Places of worship could soon reopen under stringent social distancing guidelines in a bid to safeguard congregants from contracting COVID-19.

A committee reviewing the guidelines has proposed to limit congregations to a few people who will be required to stay at least 1.5 metres apart- while those aged 60 and above as well as those with underlying conditions will be asked to follow the services from home due to the risk of infection.

In a raft of proposals, churches, temples and mosques will also be expected to provide hand washing stations or provide hand sanitizers at the point of entry for their members.

“The Religious Leaders recognize that part of the congregants are vulnerable populations. These include the elderly, those with underlying health conditions. When conducting services, Ask all attendees who have an underlying at-risk health conditions and the elderly to stay home and if possible watch the services online,” the draft regulations by a committee comprising interior, education and health ministry officials as well as religious leaders state.

Further, religious institutions will be required to get contactless thermometers for temperature monitoring.

Any person with temperature above 37.5 degrees will be denied entry to worship centres, according to the proposed guidelines.

“Every house of worship is encouraged to put measures in place to monitor temperature of the people coming to the houses of worship. Any person with temperature reading 37.5°c or more will not be allowed to enter in the place of worship. Temperature monitoring will only be done by using appropriate devices like digital infrared thermometer gun.”

Every place of worship, the guidelines seen by Capital FM News indicate, will be required to form a committee that will oversee the implementation of the regulations without fail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed ministries of Interior and Health to expedite talks with religious leaders on how best places of worship can reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. 

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) were expected to come up with protocols that will be adopted to guide gatherings in churches, temples and mosques, to ensure worship services resume without exposing congregations to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need not to be persuaded as a people why we must do everything in our power to conquer this invisible enemy, the coronavirus disease,” the Head of State said when he hosted Madaraka Day celebrations at State House, Nairobi, on Monday.

The Head of State further stated that even as the government was putting the necessary measures to progressively ease movement restrictions, it was imperative for Kenyans to maintain adherence to measures issued by the Ministry of Health to keep the virus at bay.

“The containment measures and protocols issued by the government, while absolutely necessary, have constrained our freedoms and our way of life,” President Kenyatta added.

Following the first reported case of coronavirus in the country in March, places of worship including churches and mosques were shut to prevent the spread of the virus with some religious institutions resorting to transmitting their services via online platforms and television stations.

The country had recorded 2,216 positive cases and a total of 74 fatalities by June 3.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

CJ Maraga defends Judiciary’s autonomy, faults inclusion in Executive Order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Thursday defended Judiciary’s autonomy from the National Executive faulting an Executive Order issued on...

3 hours ago

World

Putin declares state of emergency over Siberian fuel spill

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 4 – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a state of emergency and criticised a subsidiary of metals giant...

3 hours ago

World

Strongman admirer Trump sees US protests in warlike terms

Washington, United States, Jun 4 – From the White House, President Donald Trump delivered blunt — some say alarming — instructions to local leaders...

3 hours ago

World

The Lancet doubts over hydroxychloroquine study see WHO restart trials

Paris, France, Jun 4 – The WHO announced Wednesday the resumption of its hydroxychloroquine trials after The Lancet cast doubt over a large-scale study...

3 hours ago

Focus on China

China to allow limited US passenger flights

Beijing, China, Jun 4 – China on Thursday said foreign airlines blocked from operating in the country over virus fears would be allowed to...

3 hours ago

Africa

US holds up UN envoy on Libya, frustrating Europeans

United Nations, United States, Jun 4 – The United States said Wednesday it was waiting to build an “empowered” UN mission for Libya, frustrating...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Debt burden, economic sanctions key concerns as OACP states discuss COVID-19 response

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Countries that form the Organization of the African, Carribean and Pacific States (OACPS) have identified the growing debt burden and...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenyatta to attend virtual Vaccine Summit on scaled up COVID-19 immunization efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday expected to join 49 other Heads of State and representatives of 62 nations...

5 hours ago