Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mudavadi said the trade unionist was instead engaged in political activities at the expense of workers who are struggling to cope with job losses and pay cuts in the wake of the slowed economic growth/Musalia Mudavadi Center

Kenya

Mudavadi accuses COTU’s Atwoli of advancing factional politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi launched a scathing attack on the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) leadership under Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Sunday accusing him of neglecting Kenyan workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mudavadi said the trade unionist was instead engaged in political activities at the expense of workers who are struggling to cope with job losses and pay cuts in the wake of the slowed economic growth.

“Trade union leaders have abandoned Kenyans to their own doom. As workers wallow in uncertainties, their leaders are immersed in celebratory dances with sections of political class, the wider relevance of what COTU is doing for workers at these celebratory jamborees is not known,” the ANC leader stated

Mudavadi accused Atwoli of failing to champion the workers’ interests in the wake of mass layouts and redundancies attributed to slowed economic growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The worker is alone, he has lost his jobs and earnings but no one seems to know about it, she has not paid her rent, she has been evicted , her children do not have food,but her trade union leaders are enjoying themselves at dances that have defied COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Mudavadi’s remarks came in the wake of a western region caucus convened by Atwoli which later tasked him alongside Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to champion the region’s interests ahead of the 2022 polls.

The ANC leader, in a veiled attack, blamed on ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Atwoli for the wrangles facing political parties in the country in reference to the contested dethronement of FORD Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula during a hurriedly convened party meeting.

“The mischief has been escalated at a number of meetings led by the leader of a NASA member party, whose objective is to destroy and dominate everyone politically. In this, they are aided by the Secretary General of COTU,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured the Ford Kenya Party Leader of his support further urging Kenyans to resist any form of party changes aimed at undermining democracy.

“As ANC, urge Kenyans to refuse to succumb to political intimidation bribery. They want to kill all platforms of democracy and good governance in the country. This must be most strongly condemned and resisted by all citizens and leaders of goodwill,” the party leader further said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

State House Madaraka Day fete limited to 46 dignitaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Only 46 guests have been invited to attend the national celebrations to mark this year’s Madaraka Day which are...

16 mins ago

Capital Health

Moscow eases lockdown despite high virus caseload

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 1 – Shopping malls and parks are set to reopen in Moscow on Monday as the Russian capital eases coronavirus...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Raila lauds front-line health workers in battle to contain COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has commended healthcare workers who have played a critical role in efforts...

3 hours ago

World

US astronauts enter space station in milestone mission

Washington, United States, May 31 – NASA astronauts entered the International Space Station on Sunday after a landmark 19-hour journey on the first crewed...

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why Industry 4.0 is essential for our rebound strategy

Before COVID-19, the world was positioning itself for the 4th Industrial Revolution. Industry 4.0 is now more pertinent than ever before, due to the...

13 hours ago

World

Clashes outside White House as US cities under curfew

Washington, United States, May 29 – Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

Red zones: Nairobi and Mombasa leading with COVID-19 infections

NJOKI KIHIU and DAVIS AYEGA contributed to this article. NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- As the coronavirus curve continues to rise in the country, Nairobi...

18 hours ago

Corona Virus

Health ministry working with prison authorities to curb COVID-19 transmissions

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – The Ministry of Health said it is working with prison authorities to curb further transmissions after 31 inmates tested...

19 hours ago