Mudavadi accuses COTU’s Atwoli of advancing factional politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi launched a scathing attack on the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) leadership under Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Sunday accusing him of neglecting Kenyan workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mudavadi said the trade unionist was instead engaged in political activities at the expense of workers who are struggling to cope with job losses and pay cuts in the wake of the slowed economic growth.

“Trade union leaders have abandoned Kenyans to their own doom. As workers wallow in uncertainties, their leaders are immersed in celebratory dances with sections of political class, the wider relevance of what COTU is doing for workers at these celebratory jamborees is not known,” the ANC leader stated

Mudavadi accused Atwoli of failing to champion the workers’ interests in the wake of mass layouts and redundancies attributed to slowed economic growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The worker is alone, he has lost his jobs and earnings but no one seems to know about it, she has not paid her rent, she has been evicted , her children do not have food,but her trade union leaders are enjoying themselves at dances that have defied COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Mudavadi’s remarks came in the wake of a western region caucus convened by Atwoli which later tasked him alongside Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to champion the region’s interests ahead of the 2022 polls.

The ANC leader, in a veiled attack, blamed on ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Atwoli for the wrangles facing political parties in the country in reference to the contested dethronement of FORD Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula during a hurriedly convened party meeting.

“The mischief has been escalated at a number of meetings led by the leader of a NASA member party, whose objective is to destroy and dominate everyone politically. In this, they are aided by the Secretary General of COTU,” he added.

He assured the Ford Kenya Party Leader of his support further urging Kenyans to resist any form of party changes aimed at undermining democracy.

“As ANC, urge Kenyans to refuse to succumb to political intimidation bribery. They want to kill all platforms of democracy and good governance in the country. This must be most strongly condemned and resisted by all citizens and leaders of goodwill,” the party leader further said.