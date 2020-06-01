MPs to consider economic stimulus plan as House reconvenes Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – The National Assembly is set to resume its sittings on Tuesday after a month-long recess with a full in tray including the consideration of estimates for the 2020/2021 budget.

The legislators will also consider President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sh53.7 billion post-coronavirus economic stimulus package aimed at jumpstarting the economy which has taken a beating from the pandemic amid restrictions on inter-county movements in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera.

The House is also expected to establish an Ad Hoc committee on COVID-19 prevention, response, and management which among key responsibilities will be mandated to consider the funding of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Kenya has so far recorded 1,962 cases of coronavirus.

The lawmakers will also have to dispense with The Referendum Bill, 2020 which seeks to jointly conduct a referendum and the 2022 elections so as to minimize costs, and proposes measures to bridge the existing legal and constitutional gaps.

The Bill was drafted by the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC).

The controversial Finance Bill will also be the subjected to a debate with lawmakers expected to consider tax proposals fronted by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani including.

The House resumes amid political realignments which have seen both the ruling Jubilee party and opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) de-whip members from crucial committees.

Last week, NASA suspended nine members in the House from sitting in various committees for six months pending the hearing and determination of their disciplinary cases.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya) was also de-whipped from the Deputy Minority position and the position was given to his Tongaren counterpart Simiyu Eseli.

NASA is also expected to commence the process of removing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission. Jumwa is to be replaced by her Likoni counterpart Mishi Mboko.

Jubilee Party has also been cleaning up its House in the Senate with the fate of Majority Leader Aden Duale, Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire and a number of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies hanging in the balance.