MP Waluke sentenced 7 years or Sh707mn fine in maize scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya June 25 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe was sentenced to seven years in jail Thursday, or pay a fine of Sh707 million after conviction over a Sh297 million scandal.

It was the same sentence declared for his co-accused Grace Wakhungu.

The two are however, allowed to appeal the sentence within 14 days.

The sentence was read out to them on Thursday night by Chief Magistrate Eizabeth Juma, before they were escorted to prison under armed security from the warders.

The sentence followed a conviction after the prosecution proved the two irregularly received Sh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board in 2004.

Both are listed as directors of Erad General Suppliers, the firm that received the payment.

Court documents indicated the payment was for the supply of white maize.

In demanding the payment, the two claimed that they incurred losses after a tender to supply 40,000 metric tones was cancelled, and even presented forged invoices after an arbitration.

In seeking stiffer penalty, the prosecution said “A case serves its purpose when the fruits of the judgement are realized. Every person should be accountable to their actions. Given the amounts involved, sentence given should act as a detterence [to corruption].

In her verdict, the Magistrate ruled that there was evidence to show the accused persons forged an invoice to demand payment for money charged as storage fees for the maize.

The maize consignment was said to have been imported from Ethiopia.