MP Waluke sentenced 7 years or Sh594mn fine in maize scandal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 25 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe was sentenced to seven years in jail Thursday, or pay a fine of Sh594 million after conviction over a Sh300 million scandal.

It was the same sentence declared for his co-accused Grace Wakhungu.

The two are however, allowed to appeal the sentence within 14 days.

The sentence was read out to them on Thursday night by Chief Magistrate Eizabeth Juma, before they were escorted to prison under armed security from the warders.

The sentence followed a conviction after the prosecution proved the two irregularly received Sh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board in 2004.

Both arelisted as directors of Erad General Suppliers, the firm that received the payment.

Court documents indicated the payment was for the supply of white maize.

In her verdict, the Magistrate ruled that there was evidence to show the accused persons forged an invoice to demand payment for money charged as storage fees for the maize.

The maize consignment was said to have been imported from Ethiopia.

