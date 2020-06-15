MP Oscar Sudi questioned by NCIC over Mungiki remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been questioned by officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), over remarks he made recently.

NCIC is investigating him over the remarks he made at a press conference in Eldoret.

NCIC is particularly, keen to establish what the legislator meant when he claimed that there were plans to cause mayhem in parts of Rift Valley using the outlawed Mungiki sect members.

During the press conference, Sudi claimed that there were plans by unnamed people opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, to cause mayhem in Rift Valley.

“I have met the NCIC officials, and I have explained to them why I made the remarks about Mungiki,” he told journalists Monday.

He said the investigators were particularly keen to establish why he made the remarks “and I have told them everything.”

Sudi is considered a close ally to the Deputy President and has been vocal lately, castigating top government officials and politicians, he said, were plotting against Ruto’s presidential bid.

“We need to sell policies to the people and not start violence to the people. We want to caution our people of the plans and ensure we remain peaceful,” he said.

Rift Valley was the epicentre of the 2007 post election violence in which more than 1,100 people were killed and more than half a million others uprooted from their homes, in the worst crisis in the country.