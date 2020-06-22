MP John Walukhe guilty as charged in Sh300mn maize scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya June 22 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe is now awaiting sentencing after the court found him guilty of fraud in a Sh300 million maize scandal.

Anti-Corruption Magistrate Elizabeth Juma ruled Monday that Walukhe and his co-accused businesswoman Grace Wakhungu are guilty of fraud, having received Sh300 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board, NCPB in 2004.

Ms Wakhungu is listed as the director of Erant General Suppliers.

Court documents show that they received the money as payment for the supply or white maize.

In her verdict, the Magistrate ruled that there was evidence to show that they forged an invoice to demand payment of the money charged as storage fees for the maize they said they imported from Ethiopia.

She ordered them remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station until June 25 when they will be sentenced.