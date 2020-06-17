Mother, 2 conspirators arrested in Nyeri over child trafficking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Police in Nyeri are holding a mother of a 5-year-old girl and two other women for alleged involvement in child trafficking of a minor.

Kieni West Police Boss Wilfred Sicharani who confirmed the detention of the three suspects on Wednesday said police officers had rescued the child who had been smuggled to Laikipia county.

Paul Ngaca who reported the child missing, said that the mother of the child had indicated she had contacted individuals willing to ‘buy the child’ at Sh20,0000.

Police launched a probe and arrested the mother who had accompanied Ngaca to the police station, to report the child’s disappearance.

The child was traced to Mitero village in Laikipia county where two women were arrested in connection with the child trafficking offence.

The child is now under the care of Esther Muthoni who together with Ngaca run a feeding program for needy children.

The three suspects will be arraigned in Nanyuki.