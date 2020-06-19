MOH voices concern over house parties as virus curve maintains steady rise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has cautioned against a tendency by residents in some Nairobi neighborhoods to hold house parties, a trend he says is now complicating the war on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the daily government briefing on the status of the pandemic in the country on Friday, Aman said despite stern warnings, a vast majority of youth in the city’s suburbs continue to operate in a business as usual manner, especially when it comes to social distancing in public places.

“We are aware in certain parts of the city, such as Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Hurlingham, we are seeing increasing number of young people congregating in groups and organising gatherings such as house parties.

We caution that this is a recipe for disasters and this could well be the reason, why we begin to see increase in numbers in some of these areas,” he told news reporters.

Acting Director General Patrick Amoth said such cases could be on the rise especially with the resumption of sporting activities in Europe, with soccer fan now gathering to watch football matches.

He however urged soccer fans to exercise the containment measures such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance even as they meet to cheer their favourite teams in the Serie A, La Liga and English Premier League.

“We know now the premier league has now resumed, though in empty stadium. We know Kenyans love football and my appeal to the young people is that even if you were to meet and watch the game, please ensure that you have a mask on and maintain physical distancing so that you don’t put yourself at risk,” said the Health DG.