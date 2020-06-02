Connect with us

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

MOH reports 72 more coronavirus cases, tally soars to 2,093

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Coronavirus cases registered since March increased to 2,093, after 72 more cases were detected in a period of 24 hours leading to Tuesday, June 2.

The Ministry of Health indicated a total of 2,892 samples were analyzed in the said period.

Nairobi leads with 39 cases, Busia (13), Mombasa (8), Migori (3), Kiambu (2), Garissa (2) and Kisumu (1).

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman told reporters 50 of the newly detected cases were male while 22 are female.

“82, 946 samples have so far been tested, of the new cases, the youngest is 11 years and the oldest is 73 years old,” said Aman.

Aman however said 17 patients had been discharged after having recovered, raising recoveries to 499 even as the country’s death toll rose to 71 after two more patients succumbed to the virus.

The 39 cases reported in Nairobi arose from Kibra (16), Embakasi South (8), Ruaraka (5), Westlands (5), Lang’ata (2) with Embakasi West, Starehe and Dagoretti North registering a single case each.

Mombasa’s 8 cases are from Mvita (2). Changamwe (2). Kisauni (2), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).

In Kajiado, the four cases are from Namanga border point (3) and Kitengela (1).

In Migori, all the three cases are from the Isebania border point.

Kiambu’s two cases were picked from Githunguri while Garissa Town account for the two cases in the northeaster county of Garissa.

The single case in Kisumu was traced to Kisumu Central.

