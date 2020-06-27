Connect with us

Kenya Redcross paramedics assist a COVID-19 patient in Nairobi/FILE/AFP

MOH reports 278 COVID-19 cases as 4,074 samples screened

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – The Ministry of Health reported 278 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the total number of registered cases in the country since March to 5,811.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said a total of 4,074 samples were analyzed within 24 hours.

The ministry said 162, 478 tests had been conducted since March.

The new cases reported today include two foreign nationals.

They comprise of 181 males and 97 females, the youngest being a year-old infant . The oldest is aged 84.

The cases are distributed in Nairobi (171), Mombasa (37), Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12), Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4), Migori (3), Kericho (2), Machakos (2), Nandi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Siaya (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1) and Vihiga (1).

In Nairobi the cases were reported in (34), Langata (28), Dagoretti North (17), Makadara (16), Kibra (11), Embakasi East (10), Kasarani (9), Embakasi South (8), Kamukunji (8), Starehe (6), Embakasi West (5), Dagoretti South (5), Embakasi Central (4), Roysambu (4), Mathare (3), Ruaraka (2) and Embakasi North (1).

In Mombasa the infections were reported in Mvita (14), Nyali (6), Kisauni (5), Jomvu (5), Likoni (5) and Changamwe (2).

The cases in Nakuru were recorded in Nakuru East (8), Naivasha (6), Nakuru North (2) and Nakuru West (1).

In Kiambu the cases were reported in Kiambu Town (5), Kikuyu (3), Kiambaa (2), Thika Town (1), and Githunguri (1).

In Busia the cases were recorded in Teso North (7), Teso South (2), and Matayos (1).

Ainabkoi (3), Kapseret (2), Kesses (2), Moiben (1) and Turbo (1) accounted for the cases in In Uasin Gishu.

The four cases in Kajiado were reported in Kajiado North (3) and Kajiado (1), while in Migori the three cases were reported in Awendo, Suna East and Kuria West.

In Kericho the cases are in Ainamoi, while in Machakos the cases were reported in Athi River and Machakos Town.

Nandi has two cases in Chesumei, the Trans Nzoia cases are all in Kwanza, Siaya’s in Gem, Taita Taveta’s is in Voi, Kwale’s in Matuga, Kisumu’s in Kisumu Central, Makuen’s in Kilome, Meru’s in Igembe South and Vihiga’s in Vihiga Town.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,936 after 31 additional patients were discharged from various health facilities.

The Ministry also reported four fatalities, raising the the country’s virus-linked death toll to 141.

