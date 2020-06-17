Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

MOH reports 184 COVID-19 infections raising documented cases to 4,044

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Ministry of Health Wednesday announced 184 new positive cases raising the cumulative number of infections documented in the country to 4,044.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the infections were detected after 2,518 samples were analysed.

He said 129 of the patients, one of whom is a foreigner, are male while 55 are females.

While releasing the new COVID-19 figures, Aman however raised concern that the rising positive cases could overwhelm health facilities in the country if mitigation measures put in place are not adhered to.

“I am therefore appealing to our people to seriously observe the containment measures, all indications are that we are entering into exponential case of our curve. Flattening the curve will enable us to deal with those cases that need critical management,” he remarked.

Nairobi accounted for 111 of the new cases, Mombasa had 19. Other counties which registered infections are Kajiado (14), Meru (13), Kiambu (9), Busia (6), Nakuru (4), Machakos (3), Kwale (1), Vihiga (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kisumu (1) and Garissa (1).

Vihiga is the latest county to be affected by the virus raising the number of counties that have so far recorded infections to 40.

In Nairobi, the cases were spread across Westlands (33), Kibra (19), Langata (18), Embakasi East(15), Dagoretti North (12), Kamukunji (4), Makadara (2), Starehe (2) and Embakasi Central (2).Roysambu,Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recorded a case each.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita (9), Changamwe (4), Likoni, (2), Nyali, (2), Jomvu (1) and Kisauni (1).

The cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado Central (12), Kajiado East (1) and Kajiado North (1).

All the 13 cases in Meru were tracked from Imenti North. In Kiambu, the nine cases were reported in Lari, (3), Juja, (2), Kabete (1), Kikuyu (1), Kiambu Town (1) and Limuru (1).

Naivasha accounted for three cases in Nakuru while all cases in Machakos were traced to Athi River.

In Kisumu, the single case originated from Kisumu Central, while the case in Garissa was reported from Garissa Township.

Taita Taveta’s single case was picked from a truck driver in the border-town of Taveta.

Vihiga’s case was tracked to the towncentre.

Aman noted that 27 more patients had recovered from the virus raising the total recovery toll to 1,353.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

It’s a lie that 200 Chinese have left the country over COVID-19 fears, govt and Embassy say

NAIROBI, Kenya June 17 – The Kenyan government has dismissed reports that 200 Chinese nationals have left the country over COVID-19 fears. This follows...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party formalizes cooperation agreements with Kalonzo’s Wiper, Ruto’s CCM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Jubilee Party on Wednesday formalized cooperation agreements with Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani. Musyoka and...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 107 after 2 more deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Two patients succumbed to COVID-19 complications raising the virus-linked deaths to 107 with the fatality rate in the country...

3 hours ago

World

Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jun 17 – Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China extraditions possible under new security law in Hong Kong: advisor

Hong Kong, China, Jun 17 – China’s planned national security law for Hong Kong could allow for extraditions to the mainland, the city’s sole...

5 hours ago

County News

Kuria, Waruguru among pro-Ruto lawmakers ejected from House committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia County Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru are among four Jubilee MPs allied to...

5 hours ago

World

Turkey deploys troops against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Ankara, Turkey, Jun 17 – Turkey launched an air and ground offensive against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq on Wednesday, in a move likely...

5 hours ago

Africa

President Magufuli seeks re-election on ruling CCM party ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Tanzania President John Magufuli Wednesday filed an application for the ruling CCM party ticket in his bid for re-election...

5 hours ago