MOH reports 184 COVID-19 infections raising documented cases to 4,044

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Ministry of Health Wednesday announced 184 new positive cases raising the cumulative number of infections documented in the country to 4,044.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the infections were detected after 2,518 samples were analysed.

He said 129 of the patients, one of whom is a foreigner, are male while 55 are females.

While releasing the new COVID-19 figures, Aman however raised concern that the rising positive cases could overwhelm health facilities in the country if mitigation measures put in place are not adhered to.

“I am therefore appealing to our people to seriously observe the containment measures, all indications are that we are entering into exponential case of our curve. Flattening the curve will enable us to deal with those cases that need critical management,” he remarked.

Nairobi accounted for 111 of the new cases, Mombasa had 19. Other counties which registered infections are Kajiado (14), Meru (13), Kiambu (9), Busia (6), Nakuru (4), Machakos (3), Kwale (1), Vihiga (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kisumu (1) and Garissa (1).

Vihiga is the latest county to be affected by the virus raising the number of counties that have so far recorded infections to 40.

In Nairobi, the cases were spread across Westlands (33), Kibra (19), Langata (18), Embakasi East(15), Dagoretti North (12), Kamukunji (4), Makadara (2), Starehe (2) and Embakasi Central (2).Roysambu,Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recorded a case each.

In Mombasa, the cases are from Mvita (9), Changamwe (4), Likoni, (2), Nyali, (2), Jomvu (1) and Kisauni (1).

The cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado Central (12), Kajiado East (1) and Kajiado North (1).

All the 13 cases in Meru were tracked from Imenti North. In Kiambu, the nine cases were reported in Lari, (3), Juja, (2), Kabete (1), Kikuyu (1), Kiambu Town (1) and Limuru (1).

Naivasha accounted for three cases in Nakuru while all cases in Machakos were traced to Athi River.

In Kisumu, the single case originated from Kisumu Central, while the case in Garissa was reported from Garissa Township.

Taita Taveta’s single case was picked from a truck driver in the border-town of Taveta.

Vihiga’s case was tracked to the towncentre.

Aman noted that 27 more patients had recovered from the virus raising the total recovery toll to 1,353.