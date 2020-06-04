MOH reports 124 COVID-19 cases raising recorded infections to 2,340

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The health ministry Thursday confirmed 124 new coronavirus cases, from 2640 samples that were analyzed in a period of 24 hours, raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 2,340.

Mombasa accounts for the lion’s share of the newly detected infections at 40, followed by Nairobi (38), Busia (26), Kajiado (6), Kiambu (3), Garissa (2), Taita Taveta (2), Muranga and Elgeyo Marakwet (1).

Elgeyo Marakwet recorded its first COVID-19 case, raising the number of counties with reported infections to 36.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases include 119 Kenyans and 5 foreigners.

The foreigners include 2 Somalis, 2 Tanzanians and 1 Eritrean.

Kagwe said 100 of the new cases are male while 24 are female.

The 40 cases in Mombasa were reported in Mvita (14), Kisauni (11), Changamwe (6), Jomvu and Nyali (1).

The cases in Nairobi are distributed across sub-counties of Kibra (25), Kamukunji (4), Dagoretti North (5), Westlands (2), Langata (1) and Embakasi East (1).

All the 26 cases in Busia are from truck drivers, similarly the 6 cases in Kajiado, were detected among truck drivers.

CS Kagwe however reported an impressive recovery rate on Thursday with 39 more patients discharged after recovering, raising the total number of recoveries to 592.

The country’s death toll however rose to 78 after four more patients succumbed to the virus.

On the anticipated relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions, Kagwe said the matter was still under deliberations, even as Kenyans and economists continue to pile pressure to have the economy re-opened citing hard economic times.

“Nobody has spoken about reopening. This is something that is still being looked at; experts are looking at the modelling to make a decision and advise the President on this matter,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Saturday expected to give an address on the relaxation of coronavirus containment measures.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 87,698 samples.