Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
People queue while waiting their turn to be tested for COVID-19 by Kenya’s Ministry of Health in the Kawangware slums of Nairobi © AFP / LUIS TATO

Capital Health

MOH reports 123 COVID-19 cases raising recorded infections to 2,216

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 123 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections recorded in the country to 2,216.

Of the newly detected infections Nairobi and Mombasa counties account for 44 and 34 cases respectively.

Other cases are spread in the counties of Busia (20), Uasin Gishu (12), Kiambu (3), Kajiado (3), Nyeri (3), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) and Laikipia (1).

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases are from 2, 212 samples analyzed in a period of 24 hours.

In Nairobi the 44 cases are distributed across Kibera (10), Westlands (9), Dagoretti (4), Embakasi West (4), Embakasi East (3), Langata (3), Makadara (3), Mathare (3), Kasarani (3), Ruaraka (1) and Kamukunji (1).

In Mombasa the cases are spread across Mvita (11), Jomvu (8), Changamwe (5), Likoni (4), Kisauni (3) and Nyali (3).

The 20 cases in Busia were all from truck drivers at the Malaba border, while the 12 cases in Uasin Gishu were reported among truck drivers in Turbo. Similarly the 3 cases in Kajiado picked from truck drivers at Namanga border.

Nyeri Central (2) and Nyeri South (1) account for the three cases reported in Nyeri while Garisa Township accounts for the single case reported in Garissa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Laikipia’s single case was traced to Laikipia West.

Aman noted 90 of the newly confirmed cases are males while 33 are females. The youngest patient is aged 8 while the oldest is aged 84.

The CAS also noted that the country had recorded the highest number of recoveries at 54 bringing total number of recoveries to 553.

At the same time three patients succumbed to the virus, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 74.

Aman however warned against violation of COVID-19 containment measures saying such reckless actions could derail the war against coronavirus, even as the government explores ways of safely reopening the economy.

“The curfew, the restricted movement and gathering regulations are still in force yet we are beginning to see that people are flouting these rules,” said Aman.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ichung’wah, Kuria among 17 MPs targetted in Jubilee Party clean-up

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are among key allies of Deputy...

41 mins ago

Capital Health

54 COVID-19 patients discharged raising cleared cases to 553

NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – Fifty-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovering form the virus, representing the highest single-day recovery rate recorded yet...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

12-year-old among 3 newly registered COVID-19 fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – A 12-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously is among three COVID-19 fatalities reported on Wednesday. The three deaths,...

2 hours ago

County News

Sonko okays revised Sh3.5bn allocation to Badi-led NMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3- Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday assented to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020, ending a two-month standoff...

3 hours ago

Africa

Lesotho’s ex-first lady back in custody over murder of rival

Maseru, Lesotho, Jun 3 – Lesotho’s former first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, returned to custody on Wednesday after a court revoked bail that she had...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Calibrated reopening of the economy to save lives, protect livelihoods – Jane Marriott

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriot has urged the government to consider easing coronavirus restrictions with the aim...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI Kinoti suspends senior detective in Embu pending charges over rape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti on Wednesday said that the directorate had suspended its lead investigator assigned to...

4 hours ago

Fifth Estate

COVID-19 mitigation measures in Kenya: A baby boom with poor pregnancy and reproductive health outcomes

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in early March as it continues to cause increased mortality, morbidity and significant widespread adverse population-wide...

4 hours ago