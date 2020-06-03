MOH reports 123 COVID-19 cases raising recorded infections to 2,216

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 123 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections recorded in the country to 2,216.

Of the newly detected infections Nairobi and Mombasa counties account for 44 and 34 cases respectively.

Other cases are spread in the counties of Busia (20), Uasin Gishu (12), Kiambu (3), Kajiado (3), Nyeri (3), Kilifi (2), Garissa (1) and Laikipia (1).

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases are from 2, 212 samples analyzed in a period of 24 hours.

In Nairobi the 44 cases are distributed across Kibera (10), Westlands (9), Dagoretti (4), Embakasi West (4), Embakasi East (3), Langata (3), Makadara (3), Mathare (3), Kasarani (3), Ruaraka (1) and Kamukunji (1).

In Mombasa the cases are spread across Mvita (11), Jomvu (8), Changamwe (5), Likoni (4), Kisauni (3) and Nyali (3).

The 20 cases in Busia were all from truck drivers at the Malaba border, while the 12 cases in Uasin Gishu were reported among truck drivers in Turbo. Similarly the 3 cases in Kajiado picked from truck drivers at Namanga border.

Nyeri Central (2) and Nyeri South (1) account for the three cases reported in Nyeri while Garisa Township accounts for the single case reported in Garissa.

Laikipia’s single case was traced to Laikipia West.

Aman noted 90 of the newly confirmed cases are males while 33 are females. The youngest patient is aged 8 while the oldest is aged 84.

The CAS also noted that the country had recorded the highest number of recoveries at 54 bringing total number of recoveries to 553.

At the same time three patients succumbed to the virus, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 74.

Aman however warned against violation of COVID-19 containment measures saying such reckless actions could derail the war against coronavirus, even as the government explores ways of safely reopening the economy.

“The curfew, the restricted movement and gathering regulations are still in force yet we are beginning to see that people are flouting these rules,” said Aman.