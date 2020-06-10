Connect with us

A nurse assists a COVID-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders hospital in Cite Soleil

Capital Health

MoH Launches home-based Care Guidelines for COVID-19 Patients

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya  June  10 – The Ministry of Health has launched the home-based isolation and care guidelines for patients with COVID-19, which will allow the management of patients at home.

Health Chief Administrative secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the protocols, which are available at the ministry of health website, is meant to guide in home-based care of asymptomatic patients who account for 78 percent of all patients.

“The Home-based isolation and care guidelines dictate the procedures to manage patients at home, the guidelines expound on key areas that include eligibility, care procedures, medical monitoring, referral system to health facilities , criteria for determining recovery, community participation among others,” he said during a regular briefing on the pandemic.

As of June 10, the country had recorded 3,094 infections, 1048 recoveries and 89 deaths, the active cases in the country now stand at 2,046.

While the initiative will be implemented under supervision of medical and public health officials, he said, community volunteers will be involved in the daily assessment of home-based patients.

“Community health workers will be a key link between healthcare workers and the households,” he affirmed.

Nyumba Kumi initiative, the CAS noted, will play a key role in home-based care in informal settlements whereby it will guide in the identification of institutions owing to the fact that most households have limited spaces.

Home-based care in the informal settlements where households share small spaces will require identification of institutions within the community that meet the recommendations for providing such care.

He called upon all health stakeholders to abide by the new guidelines further urging NGOs to partner with the Government in the initiative, especially in the informal settlements.

“To succeed, the Ministry of Health appeals to nongovernmental organizations, and other well-wishers to partner with us in this fight against COVID-19

