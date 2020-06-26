MOH confirms 149 more coronavirus infections from 3,090 samples screened

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – The Ministry of Health reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the total number of registered infections in the country since March to 5,533.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 3,090 samples analyzed in 24 hours.

A total 158,404 samples have been processed since March.

The cases detected on Friday, 94 of which were males and 55 females, included a foreigner.

A year-old child was identified as the youngest case. The oldest is aged 78.

Nairobi county registered the highest number of cases at 73, Mombasa (20), Kajiado (15), Siaya (13), Busia (9), Kiambu (8), Taita Taveta (3), Machakos (3), while Kilifi, Nakuru, Nandi, Bungoma and Isiolo recorded a single case each.

In Nairobi the cases are distributed in the sub-counties of Kibra (17), Langata (12), Dagoretti North (10), Westlands (7), Embakasi West (5), Embakasi North (5), Roysambu (4), Ruaraka, Makadara, Embakasi South, Kamukunji and Kasarani have (2), Embakasi Central (1), Starehe (1) and Mathare (1).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Mvita (9), Nyali (6), Changamwe (3), Kisauni (1) and Jomvu (1).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Kajiado the cases were reported in Kajiado East (7), Kajiado Central (6) and Loitoktok (2).

In Siaya all the 13 cases were reported in Bondo, while in Busia the 9 cases were reported in Teso South.

In Kiambu the cases were registered in Kiambaa (3), Kikuyu (2), Kabete (2) and Kiambu Town (1), while in Taita Taveta all the 3 cases were reported in Taveta. The three cases in Machakos were registered in Athi River.

The case in Kilifi was reported in Kaloleni, Nakuru’s single case in Nakuru East, Bungoma’s case in Webuye and the case in Isiolo in Isiolo town.

The health ministry also reported 48 additional patients had recovered and subsequently discharged, bringing to 1,905 the total number of recoveries recorded in the country since April 1.

Five more patients succumbed to COVID-19 raising virus death toll to 137, the nationwide case fatality rate standing at 2.5 per cent.