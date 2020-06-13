Connect with us

Police identified the suspect as Jared Ochichi.

Man arrested after brutal murder of wife and son in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Police have detained a man accused of killing his wife and son in Matungulu area in Machakos County.

Police say the man was arrested when neighbours called officers from the nearly Joska Police Station, following a commotion at the house.

“It was a very bad scene, the woman’s body was soaked in blood on bed after she was hacked to death while the boy had his head chopped off,” a police officer who was among the first responders said.

Police believe the man had tried to conceal the murder because the boy’s torso was found in a jerican. The head was found next to the jerican.

“We have taken him to custody and the bodies to the mortuary,” the officer told Capital FM News.

He said a murder weapon was also found at the scene.

“We do not know the motive yet but an investigation has commenced.

