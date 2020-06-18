Connect with us

County News

Man, 35, kills 60-year-old father in bow-and-arrow attack

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Police in Makueni are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man shot dead by his 35-year-old son following a land dispute.

The suspect, Nicholas Katua, also attacked his 21-year-old brother identified as Kimula Mutie.

Katua, according to a police incident report filed on Thursday, set his father’s body ablaze before setting off to an unknown destination.

“He assailant after committing crime set the house and the body of deceased ablaze and he escaped to unknown direction. The burned remains yet to be retrieved from the scene. Efforts to trace the assailant are on course,” the police report documented.

The deceased, Julius Katua, was shot with a bow and arrow in the stomach.

The second victim, Kimula Mutie, was rushed to Makindu Hospital with critical head injuries.

