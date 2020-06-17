Connect with us

Capital News
Malala who was sailed through unopposed said the Committee will submit its report by Friday next week after hearing from all litigants

Malala to chair 11-member panel presiding over Waiguru's impeachment t trial

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been elected to chair the 11-member Senate Special Committee established to substantiate the allegations cited by the Kirinyaga County Assembly Assembly in the impeachment of the Governor Anne Waiguru.

Malala who was sailed through unopposed said the Committee will submit its report by Friday next week after hearing from all litigants.

He assured Kenyans that the 11-member team will be impartial given the high stakes attached to the matter both at the county and nationally.

“This committee has membership which is competent. I want to assure Kenyans that we are going to conduct this exercise with all fairness and whatever resolution this committee will come up with will be free and fair to all parties,” stated Malala.

Nominated Senator Judy Pareno, a member of the committee denied claims the ODM Party Leader had issued any directives to have them save Waiguru, affirming that the process will be impartial.

Nominated Senator Halakhe Abishiro was elected the Vice-Chairperson after garnering 5 votes against Laikipia Senator Mwangi Githiomi’ 4 votes.

The decision to have Waiguru’s impeachment determined by a team of 11 Senators and not a committee of the whole House was made Tuesday after 45 Senators voted in favour of the committee against 14 who were opposed to it.

Waiguru was impeached by Kirinyaga County Assembly members on June 9. She was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office and manipulating the public procurement procedures.

She was also accused of illegally conferring a benefit of Sh10 million to herself for travel allowance.

On Tuesday, Senators voted to have the committee investigate the charges leveled against her, with Speaker Ken Lusaka giving the team 10 days to complete the task and table a report in the house.

Other members who will serve in the committee include Michael Mbito (Trans-Nzoia), Mwangi Paul Githiomi (Nyandarua), Beth Mugo, Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Beatrice Kwamboka (Nominated), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), and Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay).

