Capital News
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka/FILE

County News

Lusaka recalls Senators to consider revenue sharing formula

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – The Senate will hold a special sitting on Tuesday to approve a proposed formula developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation that would enable county governments to share equitably the Sh316.5 billion allocated in the financial year 2020/21.

In a special gazette dated June 26, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said he has summoned the House on the request of Leader of Majority Samuel Poghisio with the support of 15 other legislators.

“Notice is given to all Senators that pursuant to Standing Order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader, with the support of the requisite number of Senators,” the notice read in part.

“I have appointed Tuesday, 30th June, 2020, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate. The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 2.30 p.m.,” read the Gazette Notice.

Without the third basis formula, the monies cannot be shared among the 47 devolved units from July 1, as it will be unconstitutional.

The new formula was developed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation after the expiry of the second basis formula and presented to the Senate in December 2019.

The Constitution provides that the formula must be approved first before the County Allocation of Revenue Bill 2020 is considered.

Speaker Lusaka said the Senators are expected to consider seven other legislations including Pandemic Response and Management Bill which proposes measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a mechanism to cushion those that may be adversely affected.  

The Senate will also consider the National Drought Management Authority (Amendment) Bill, The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Amendment) Bill, The Cancer Prevention and Control (Amendment) Bill; National Assembly Amendments to the Office of the County Attorney Bill; the National Assembly Amendments to the Petition to County Assemblies (Procedure) Bill and the National Assembly Amendments to the County Early Childhood Education Bill.

Senators are currently on recess until July 7 in accordance to the Senate Calendar.

