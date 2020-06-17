Kuria, Waruguru among pro-Ruto lawmakers ejected from House committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia County Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru are among four Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto who have been de-whipped from various National Assembly departmental committees.

National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe Wednesday notified Speaker Justin Muturi that he has removed Kuria from the Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee where he is also the Vice-Chairman while Waruguru has been discharged from the Committee on Members Services and Facilities.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem and Bomet County Woman Representative Joyce Chepkoech Korir have also been ejected from the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee and the Labour and Social Welfare Committee respectively.

The Laikipia legislator is among Ruto’s key allies who have recently been trooping to Odinga’s Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi for a series of consultative meetings.