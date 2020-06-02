Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Prof Magoha elaborated that of students placed in universities, 70,050 are male while 52,781 are female. TVET institutions will receive 39,695 male and 49,029 female students respectively/CFM - FILE

Headlines

KUCCPS places 122,831 students on government-sponsored degree courses

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 2 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will place 122,831 students on government-sponsored degree courses, out of out of 125,463 who qualified in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) .

Speaking during the launch of  the academic calendar for the students on Tuesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha explained that another 88,724 candidates were placed under Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.

The figure includes 2,632 who despite qualifying for degree programs opted to join TVET institutions.

“A significant number of students with C+ have opted to join TVET and they should be encouraged, it is gratifying to noted that the negative  mindset that people have had against TVET is now changing,” he said.

In the 2019 KCSE exams, 689,007 candidates were examined and 125,463 attained of C+ and above, the minimum university entry mean grade.

For those joining TVET institutions, 53,726 will be admitted to diploma, 29,112 to Craft Certificate and 5,886 to Artisan certificate courses.

The CS noted that there are available slots for government-funded placements in universities and TVET institutions, given the fact that 145,129 and 276,163 slots had been declared for the two levels of admission respectively.

Prof Magoha elaborated that of students placed in universities, 70,050 are male while 52,781 are female. TVET institutions will receive 39,695 male and 49,029 female students respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged universities and colleges to contact their students and fast track their admissions  in order to proceed with online learning in the wake of COVID -19 pandemic which necessitated the suspension of on-site learning in favour of virtual sessions.

“The Universities and colleges have been asked  to contact their expected students and give them joining instructions and fast track their academic journey given most universities have  continued with online learning during COVID 19 era,” he said.

The Education CS said 331 applicants with disabilities were given the top priority for their preferred courses for which they met the minimum admission requirements.

The candidates can access the placement details through their respective portals on the Placement Service website.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Libya rivals agree return to ceasefire talks: UN

Tripoli, Libya, Jun 2 – The United Nations’ Libya mission said Tuesday the country’s warring parties had agreed to restart talks aimed at reaching...

2 hours ago

World

Hong Kong leader accuses US of ‘double standards’ over protests

Hong Kong, China, Jun 2 – Hong Kong’s leader accused the United States on Tuesday of applying “double standards” in its response to violent...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kamar, Pareno to face off in battle for Senate Deputy Speakership

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Jubilee Party will defend the Senate Deputy Speaker’s seat in a two-horse race pitting its sole candidate for...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Duale retained as National Assembly Majority Leader as Kimunya’s bid flops

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on Tuesday retained his position as National Assembly Majority Leader following a Jubilee Party...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Human trafficking and Child exploitation on the increase during COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) has raised a red flag over the alarming and sudden spike...

4 hours ago

World

Wuhan doctor at whistleblower’s hospital dies from coronavirus

Beijing, China, Jun 2 – A Wuhan doctor who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang died of the virus last week, state media reported...

5 hours ago

World

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

New York, United States, Jun 2 – New York was under a curfew that would last until early Tuesday morning, officials said, after looters...

5 hours ago

Politics

Canada’s Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit

Ottawa, Canada, Jun 2 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday rejected Russia’s participation in a coming summit of the G7 nations, despite...

5 hours ago