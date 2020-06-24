Connect with us

Former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri (centre) speaks when he launched his new party on June 23, 2020. /MOSES MUOKI.

Kiunjuri unveils ‘The Service Party’ after losing Cabinet post

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Mwangi Kiunjuri has now launched a new political party, six months after losing his Cabinet post.

Kiunjuri unveiled ‘The Service Party (TSP)’ Wednesday, with the slogan “Huduma-Twajiamini’ (service-believe). It’s symbol is a red heart.

“This is our new political party and you know parties are launched to seek power,” said Kiunjuri who sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Agriculture Cabinet Secretary in January.

Kiunjuri told reporters that the party will be a platform for service delivery ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

When he was sacked, political analysts said it was his close association with Deputy President William Ruto that cost him the plum post in the Executive.

And to confirm this, he was seen with the DP barely a week later at a public forum.

“We will start recruting more members tl the party as soon as COVID-19 containment measures are lifted,” he said.

The government is implementing a series of containment measures to defeat the virus that had infected 4,952 people and killed 128 by June 23. The containment measures include a night curfew countrywide and cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to issue new guidelines on the measures on July 6.

Kiunjuri said the party will open offices countrywide ahead of an intended launch later this year, to pave way for grassroot elections.

Karungo Thangwa, a former Executive in Kiambu County Assembly said, “This is the party of the silent majority.”

“We have a big heart. We are open to all,” he said.

Asked if he is still a close associate of DP Ruto, Kiunjuri said, “I never betray my friends.”

Without revealing his future political plans, Kiunjuri said “I will not vie for the position of the Governor of Laikipia County.”

