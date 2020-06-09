Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The health workers have also accused Governor Anyang' Nyong'o (pictured), who is also the County Executive Committee Member for Health, of mismanaging the docket/FILE/MFA

Capital Health

Kisumu health workers down tools in feud with Governor Nyong’o

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kisumu county health workers have downed their tools over delayed in salary payments and release of COVID-19 allowances.

The health workers have also accused Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who is also the County Executive Committee Member for Health, of mismanaging the docket.

The workers, including nurses, clinical officers and pharmacists, are demanding  redeployment, promotions, payments of salaries to the already promoted workers and release of COVID-19 allowances.

Services in all county managed medical facilities have since been paralyzed.

Their strike comes a day after Governor Nyong’o appealed to the health workers to shelve the strike after failed negotiations.

The County Assembly had summoned officials of five unions and the County Executive for talks to iron out outstanding issues.

The meeting attended by the County Secretary, County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Secretary to the County Public Service Board and Chief Officer for Health did not however reach a consensus .

So far, Kisumu county has 12 coronavirus cases of the 2,862 confirmed cases in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Buried Roman city revealed with ground penetrating radar

Paris, France, Jun 9 – Scientists have unveiled the contours of an ancient city north of Rome for the first time, and all they...

2 mins ago

Politics

Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: police

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jun 9 – The chairman of Tanzania’s main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has been hospitalised after being attacked and injured by...

42 mins ago

County News

Quarry Blasts: Bobasi residents decry destruction of houses, loss of livelihoods

KISII, Kenya, Jun 9 – Residents in Kisii’s Nyamonema area bordering Bobasi and Bonchari constituencies have renewed calls for regulation of stone quarries in...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

EACC warns publicity-craving Governors over personal branding of COVID-19 relief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Governors exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to advance their political agenda by branding donations financed through public funds have been...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

More than 20,000 shops reopen in Argentine capital

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 9 – More than 20,000 clothes and shoe shops in Buenos Aires were allowed to open on Monday as Argentina...

3 hours ago

County News

Governor Waiguru’s impeachment motion set for debate on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The Kirinyaga County Assembly is Tuesday expected to deliberate on the much anticipated impeachment motion filed against Governor Anne...

3 hours ago

World

N. Korea to cut communication lines to ‘enemy’ South: KCNA 

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jun 9 – North Korea will cut military and political communication links to “enemy” South Korea on Tuesday, state media...

4 hours ago

World

New York starts reopening as WHO says virus ‘worsening’ worldwide

New York, United States, Jun 9 – New York City — the epicenter of America’s coronavirus outbreak — began partially reopening its shattered economy...

4 hours ago