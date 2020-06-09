Kisumu health workers down tools in feud with Governor Nyong’o

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kisumu county health workers have downed their tools over delayed in salary payments and release of COVID-19 allowances.

The health workers have also accused Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who is also the County Executive Committee Member for Health, of mismanaging the docket.

The workers, including nurses, clinical officers and pharmacists, are demanding redeployment, promotions, payments of salaries to the already promoted workers and release of COVID-19 allowances.

Services in all county managed medical facilities have since been paralyzed.

Their strike comes a day after Governor Nyong’o appealed to the health workers to shelve the strike after failed negotiations.

The County Assembly had summoned officials of five unions and the County Executive for talks to iron out outstanding issues.

The meeting attended by the County Secretary, County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Secretary to the County Public Service Board and Chief Officer for Health did not however reach a consensus .

So far, Kisumu county has 12 coronavirus cases of the 2,862 confirmed cases in the country.