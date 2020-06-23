Kidero appeals decision to allow EACC search his home over Sh9bn wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya June 23 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has appealed against the decision by the High Court, allowing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to search his offices and homes over unexplained Sh 9 billion wealth.

Through his lawyers, Kidero faulted the anticorruption division Judge Mumbi Ngugi’s declaration that search warrants by the antigraft watchdog were lawful and will not, in any way, prejudice his criminal trial.

In his appeal , the politician claims the judge misdirected herself and demonstrated bias by insinuating that he was already guilty of being in possession of corruptly acquired assets.

Kidero states that justice Ngugi “erred in fact and law by failing to consider that no factual or legal determination had ever been made regarding possession of corruptly acquired public properties.”



Under the law , Kidero contends that while the matter is under investigation, there exists the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Kidero had implored the Court to find that the September 19, 2018 search warrants were vague, open-ended and prone to abuse by the EACC.