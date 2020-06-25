Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In their decision on Thursday, Justices William Ouko, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage gave the Naivasha-based firm 45 days to do so failure to which it's bank accounts will be raided by the Kenya Revenue Authority/FILE

business

Keroche to pay Sh100mn pending resolution of Sh9.1bn tax dispute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Keroche Breweries will now deposit Sh100 million pending the conclusion of a Sh9.1 billion dispute with the taxman.

The brewer was directed to pay the amount after the Appeals Court considered Keroche’s inability to pay Sh500 million as initially ordered by Tax Appeals Tribunal.

In their decision on Thursday, Justices William Ouko, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage gave the Naivasha-based firm 45 days to do so failure to which it’s bank accounts will be raided by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Keroche moved to the Appeals Court arguing Justice David Majanja had failed to consider harsh economic times the firm was facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench heard that complying with the March 16 directive would paralyse operations of the company.

The Appeals Court was urged to intervene as its appeal would be of no effect if the notices by KRA issued to Equity and Absa Banks are not lifted.

“It is evident that KRA has issued agency notices to the respondent bankers and unless the orders sought are granted operations of the firm will ground to a halt, ” the judges ruled.

KRA had urged the court to dismiss the application insisting that the order which Justice Majanja declined to vary was lenient.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Keroche was been given 30 days within which to file an appeal.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

UN urges ‘moratorium’ on facial recognition tech use in protests

Geneva, Switzerland, Jun 25 – The UN human rights chief called Thursday for a “moratorium” on the use of facial recognition technology during peaceful...

7 mins ago

Corona Virus

Counties shy of 30,500 COVID-19 isolation beds prerequisite for July 6 reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 –The Council of Governors on Thursday said counties only have 6,898 isolation beds ready, against the 30,500 target set as...

10 mins ago

World

Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid

Singapore, Singapore, Jun 25 – Nokia and Ericsson have been chosen as Singapore’s main 5G network providers, telecom operators said, leaving Huawei with only...

33 mins ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta says July 6 reopening dependent on counties’ readiness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday told Governors that the decision to re-open the country’s economy will be informed by the...

42 mins ago

World

Eiffel tower reopens as WHO warns of Europe virus upsurge

Paris, France, Jun 25 – France reopened the Eiffel Tower to tourists on Thursday after three months of closure because of the coronavirus, ramping...

2 hours ago

World

‘Tears of joy’: Eiffel Tower opens after 3-month closure

Paris, France, Jun 25 – Tourists and Parisians ready for a workout gathered at the Eiffel Tower on Thursday as the iron monument reopened...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 132 as 2 more succumb to virus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll Thursday rose to 132 after two more patients succumbed to the virus, Health Chief Administrative...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

178 COVID-19 cases reported as 3,918 samples screened

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Kenya recorded 178 new coronavirus cases on Thursday raising infections recorded since March to 5,384. Health Chief Administrative Secretary...

3 hours ago