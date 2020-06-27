Connect with us

Capital News
A health worker in a hazmat suit displays a sample taken for COVID-19 screening during mass testing in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 case fatality rate declines to 2.4 per cent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 141 after four more deaths  were recorded  with the case fatality rate marginally declining to 2.4 per cent.

With 3, 734 active cases, the country’s death toll has over time declined from 5.1 per cent in April and 3.4 per cent in May.

Early in June coronavirus-related deaths were averaging 2.7 per cent of reported
infections.

During a daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Heath Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi noted that cumulative infections reported in the country since March 14 rose to 5,811 with 278 new cases reported within 24 hours when 4,074 samples screened.

The ministry said 162, 478 tests had been conducted since March.

Nairobi accounts for 171 of the new cases, Mombasa reported 37, Nakuru (17), Kiambu (12),
Busia (10), Uasin Gishu (9), Kajiado (4) and Migori (3).

Kericho, Machakos, Nandi and Trans Nzoia reported two cases each while Siaya, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kisumu, Makueni, Meru and Vihiga had a single case each.

Mwangangi noted 1,936 patients had been cleared since since April 1, 31 of whom were given a clean bill of health within 24 hours leading to Saturday.

She attributed the high recoveries to the commendable job done by health workers
across the country.

While releasing the figures, Mwangangi appealed to hospitals to be extra vigilant to
reduce the possibility of cross infections within the facilities.

“We have noted with a lot of concern, incidences of COVID-19 infections, that have
arisen due to cross infections within our health care facilities,” she said.

