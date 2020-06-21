Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Corona Virus

Kenya records 260 new cOVID-19 infections on a single day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – Kenya recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the largest number of infections on a single day.

This pushed the number of infections in the country to 4,738 since March when the first case was confirmed in the country.

“The more we test, the more cases we get,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary, “we had 260 positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.”

He said the new cases were confirmed from 3, 651 samples tested since Saturday.

The new infections include a 90-year-old and a 7-month infant.

“By now, it is evident, like any other disease, the coronavirus will be with us for a long time and it will in all probabilities eventually stretch our medical system just as it has globally, even in the wealthiest of nations,” he said.

Out of the 260 new cases recorded Sunday, Kagwe said 6 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

21 COVID-19 patients were on Sunday discharged from various health facilities, raising the number of recoveries so far to 1,607.

Kagwe said the government has embarked on discharging asymptomatic patients from hospital for home-based care. So far, 600 have been discharged.

By June 21, 123 people had succumbed from the virus in the country.

