Kenya records 167 new COVID-19 infections

NAIROBI, Kenya June 7 – COVID-19 cases in Kenya soared to 2,767 Sunday, after 167 new cases were detected.

The country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were confirmed from 2,833 samples.

“We have the highest cases today (Sunday) and this is because of the targeted mass testing which we have been undertaking,” he said.

The disease had spread to 36 counties out of 47.

“The numbers are not going doing, they are going up,” Kagwe said, pleading with Kenyans to be more vigilant in adhering to public health protocols.

Of the new cases, Nairobi was leading with 54 cases, Mombasa 47, Busia 28, Kiambu 14 and Uasin Gishu 11.

“We are going to have direct intervention in Busia from the national government because of the rising numbers,” the CS said.

All the 28 cases at the Busia border were on truck drivers.

46 patients were also discharged, raising the number of recoveries to 752.

Cases of fatalities also increased to 84, after a patient succumbed.

On Sunday, Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, who is Chairman of the Health Committee at the Council of Governors, said 36 counties had reported positive cases out of 47.

“This virus is spreading very fast in counties now,” he said, “that is why we want the Counties Emergency Response Committee to urgently convene a meeting.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who issued new guidelines for COVID-19 on Saturday, said he will convene a meeting with Governors on Wednesday, to discuss their level of preparedness in tackling the virus. President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Kenyans from State House, Nairobi. /PSCU.

He specifically want the ensure each county has at least 300 isolation bed-capacity for critical care of COVID-19 patients, after projections showed that the country will have more cases in the coming weeks.

The President has since reviewed some of the measures including the dusk to dawn curfew that will now start at 9pm to 4am.

The restrictions in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera however, remain in force for 30 more days, with Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town now open after a 30-day lockdown. Business was back to normal Sunday after President Kenyatta lifted a curfew. /MOSES MUOKI.

President Kenyatta extended the night curfew to start at 9pm to 4am from Sunday and opened Eastleigh, Old Town area of Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.