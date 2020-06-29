Connect with us

Capital News
Public Health officials have been conducting mass testing for COVID-19 in Kawangware and Eastleigh--the two identified hotspots in the capital Nairobi.

Capital Health

Kenya records 120 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29- Kenya recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the national tally to 6,190, since the first case was reported in March.

The new cases, which include an 86-year-old and a 6-year-old, were confirmed from 2,221 samples tested since Sunday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said.

67 of the cases were recorded in the capital Nairobi.

And there was one more fatality, raising deaths so far to 144.

Dr Aman said 42 patients had been discharged after recovering from the virus, raising recoveries in the country so far to 2,013.

Kenya is implementing tough restriction measures, which include a night curfew and cessation of movement to and from Nairobi, Mandera and Mombasa where higher infections were recorded since February.

The restrictions will expire on July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce new measures.

To be updated….

