Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwambwa told Capital FM News ON Friday Kenya will work closely with Djibouti, pledging adopt the region's aspirations including Djibouti's

Kenya reaches out to Djibouti after UN Security Council victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reached out to Djibouti following Kenya’s victory of the much coveted United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat after a second round of voting.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwambwa told Capital FM News ON Friday Kenya will work closely with Djibouti, pledging adopt the region’s aspirations including Djibouti’s.

“The fact that we were bidding for the same seat does not change our relationship and we are glad that the President of Djibouti has sent us a congratulatory message, we look forward to integrating any agenda that Djibouti has and within the United Nations Security Council we shall join it with our agenda and together we shall move forward,” Namwamba said.  

Security, being one of the major concerns for many African countries, Namwambwa pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with that of Defence, will champion for regional stability and peace, a key pillar in Kenya’s 10-point agenda for the two-year term at the Security Council.

“We already have a solid agenda and we will be seeking to rally African and global consensus around security issues that we have identified. Kenya will definitely flag terrorism as one of its key agenda and seek ways to dismantle it,” he said.

Kenya was declared winner Thursday night, after beating Djibouti having garnered 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 in the second round of voting at the UN headquarters in New York city.

Kenya was the African Union endorsed candidate for the region.

Kenya and Djibouti both highlighted their roles in seeking peace in the Horn of Africa, as well as their contributions to UN peacekeeping options, in their respective bids.

Kenya won largely due to its support for refugees from Somalia and South Sudan, as well as its support to the two countries’ fragile governments.

During an initial vote Wednesday, Kenya failed to secure the required two-thirds majority after garnering 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78, prompting a repeat poll on Thursday.

