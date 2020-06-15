Kenya infections from COVID-19 rise to 3,727

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 15 – Kenya recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising total infections tally to 3,727.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,365 samples tested since Sunday.

“We are also happy to record that we have discharged 33 patients who have recovered from the virus,” Kagwe said, on a visit to J.M Kariuki Hospital in Nyandarua County.

Total recoveries in Kenya stood at 1,286 by June 15.

“We have also lost one more patient,” the Health CS said, raising total fatalities to 104.

So far, Kenya has tested 108, 701 samples since the virus pandemic broke out in the country.

In Nyandarua County where the Cabinet Secretary toured on Monday, there is no single case of COVID-19 reported so far, in what area Governor Francis Kimemia attributed to implementation of strict measures as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

“We are happy to note that there is no single case of COVID-19 in this county,” he said, “we urge you to continue exercising social distancing and maintaining high standards of hygiene.

He said out of 600 samples taken from Nyandarua, all had turned negative.

“It is at the individual level that we will be able to contain this disease,” the CS said, “that is why we are emphasising that we must all play part in this.”